CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Earns Underweight Rating from Barclays

CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTGLY has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CD Projekt from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of CD Projekt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CD Projekt from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. CD Projekt currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OTGLY traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.81. 75,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,575. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.49. CD Projekt has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $32.45.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witche; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077, as well as online multiplayer games.

