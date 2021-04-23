CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OTGLY. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CD Projekt from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of CD Projekt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CD Projekt from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get CD Projekt alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS OTGLY traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,575. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.49. CD Projekt has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $32.45.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witche; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077, as well as online multiplayer games.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for CD Projekt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CD Projekt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.