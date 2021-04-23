Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Cellnex Telecom stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $29.55. The stock had a trading volume of 8,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,886. Cellnex Telecom has a twelve month low of $23.84 and a twelve month high of $50.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.79.

About Cellnex Telecom

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services. It offers co-location services in its infrastructure allowing mobile carriers to install their telecommunications and wireless radio broadcast equipment; and multi-operator telephony network solutions for open and closed environments through distributed antenna systems and small cells technologies.

