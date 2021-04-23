Celo (CELO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $68.53 Million

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Celo coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.99 or 0.00009770 BTC on popular exchanges. Celo has a total market capitalization of $1.02 billion and approximately $68.53 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Celo has traded up 14% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00063091 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.91 or 0.00267807 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004014 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00025783 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $332.85 or 0.00651096 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,153.59 or 1.00061472 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $531.03 or 0.01038754 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 204,757,368 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . The official website for Celo is celo.org . The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

