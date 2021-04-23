CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.62

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.62 and last traded at $7.57, with a volume of 280294 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

Several research firms recently commented on CX. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on CEMEX from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.71.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CX. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new position in CEMEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CEMEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 5,252 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 36.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEMEX Company Profile (NYSE:CX)

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

