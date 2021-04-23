CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Upgraded at Exane BNP Paribas

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) was upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

CX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CEMEX from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. BNP Paribas raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Get CEMEX alerts:

NYSE:CX traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.55. 222,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,985,458. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.71. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38. CEMEX has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $7.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. CEMEX had a negative net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that CEMEX will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CX. Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in CEMEX during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in CEMEX in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in CEMEX by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in CEMEX in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in CEMEX in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

About CEMEX

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.