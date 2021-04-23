CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Upgraded to “Outperform” by BNP Paribas

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.50 price objective on the construction company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective points to a potential upside of 27.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on CEMEX from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CEMEX in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

NYSE:CX traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $7.47. The stock had a trading volume of 42,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,985,458. CEMEX has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $7.62. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CEMEX will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CX. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 121,382.4% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 26,203,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,473,000 after buying an additional 26,182,185 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in CEMEX by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 24,487,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,599,000 after buying an additional 550,220 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in CEMEX by 221.7% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 21,338,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,254,000 after buying an additional 14,705,605 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 1,386.0% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 17,072,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,266,000 after acquiring an additional 15,923,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 350.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,563,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

