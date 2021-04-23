CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.81.

CX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CEMEX from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CEMEX in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th.

Shares of CX opened at $7.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average is $5.71. CEMEX has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $7.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. CEMEX had a negative net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that CEMEX will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in CEMEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $465,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in CEMEX by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 44,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CEMEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CEMEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $539,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in CEMEX by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 34,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

