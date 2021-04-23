Centamin (LON:CEY) PT Raised to GBX 131

Centamin (LON:CEY) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 126 ($1.65) to GBX 131 ($1.71) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.77% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 170.14 ($2.22).

CEY stock traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) on Thursday, reaching GBX 117.20 ($1.53). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,494,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,736,813. Centamin has a 52 week low of GBX 100.10 ($1.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 233.30 ($3.05). The company has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 106.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 119.42.

In related news, insider Martin Horgan acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of £26,000 ($33,969.17). Also, insider James Rutherford acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £52,000 ($67,938.33).

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

