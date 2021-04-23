Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

CELTF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.75.

Shares of CELTF stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average is $1.62. Centamin has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $3.07.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

