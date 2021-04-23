Centaur Price Hits $0.0112 on Exchanges (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded up 19% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One Centaur coin can currently be bought for $0.0112 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Centaur has traded 21.8% lower against the US dollar. Centaur has a market cap of $12.55 million and $2.69 million worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Centaur alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00067988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00019371 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.61 or 0.00092487 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00055032 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $338.44 or 0.00671623 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,963.80 or 0.07866076 BTC.

About Centaur

Centaur is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,120,208,333 coins. The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Centaur Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.