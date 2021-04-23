Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $158.64 Million

Brokerages forecast that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) will announce sales of $156.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $178.00 million and the lowest is $149.01 million. Centennial Resource Development posted sales of $192.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full year sales of $735.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $694.51 million to $838.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $821.31 million, with estimates ranging from $752.00 million to $880.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Centennial Resource Development.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $148.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.38 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 84.87%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Johnson Rice upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centennial Resource Development has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CDEV opened at $3.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 6.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.67. Centennial Resource Development has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $6.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 10,274,689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,412,000 after acquiring an additional 302,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,415,145 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,123,000 after acquiring an additional 878,817 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,094,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 66,659 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,323,880 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 747,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,763,122 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 847,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centennial Resource Development (CDEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.