Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Increased to C$18.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial to C$18.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 58.93% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CG. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Centerra Gold to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective (up previously from C$16.50) on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. CSFB dropped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$17.05.
CG traded down C$0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching C$11.64. 159,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,461. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of C$10.65 and a 1 year high of C$19.59.
In other news, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total value of C$873,282.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$546,021.60. Also, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total value of C$52,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,968 shares in the company, valued at C$540,777.60. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,575 shares of company stock worth $954,449.
About Centerra Gold
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.
