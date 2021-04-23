Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Increased to C$18.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial to C$18.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 58.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CG. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Centerra Gold to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective (up previously from C$16.50) on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. CSFB dropped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$17.05.

CG traded down C$0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching C$11.64. 159,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,461. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of C$10.65 and a 1 year high of C$19.59.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$504.15 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 2.6199999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total value of C$873,282.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$546,021.60. Also, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total value of C$52,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,968 shares in the company, valued at C$540,777.60. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,575 shares of company stock worth $954,449.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

