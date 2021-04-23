Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Increased to C$18.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 58.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CG. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Centerra Gold to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$17.00 price target (up from C$16.50) on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$17.05.

Shares of CG traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$11.64. The company had a trading volume of 159,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,461. The firm has a market cap of C$3.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$11.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.09. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of C$10.65 and a 12 month high of C$19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$504.15 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 2.6199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centerra Gold news, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total transaction of C$52,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$540,777.60. Also, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total transaction of C$873,282.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$546,021.60. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,575 shares of company stock valued at $954,449.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

