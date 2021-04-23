Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Increased to C$18.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 58.93% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CG. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Centerra Gold to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$17.00 price target (up from C$16.50) on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$17.05.
Shares of CG traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$11.64. The company had a trading volume of 159,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,461. The firm has a market cap of C$3.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$11.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.09. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of C$10.65 and a 12 month high of C$19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
In other Centerra Gold news, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total transaction of C$52,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$540,777.60. Also, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total transaction of C$873,282.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$546,021.60. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,575 shares of company stock valued at $954,449.
Centerra Gold Company Profile
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.
