Central Bank & Trust Co. Buys 2,669 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 46.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,405 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $3,012,719,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,029,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,082,743,000 after purchasing an additional 818,849 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,158,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $965,323,000 after purchasing an additional 712,025 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,705,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,173,934,000 after buying an additional 635,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,990,019 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $403,205,000 after buying an additional 451,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $4,866,800.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,200 shares of company stock worth $11,731,760. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

TMUS traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.53. 22,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,591,384. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.81 and a twelve month high of $135.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $164.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.77.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.48.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

