Central Bank & Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 59.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get The Clorox alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLX. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Clorox from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Clorox from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.41.

Shares of The Clorox stock traded down $5.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $190.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $189.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.81. The firm has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $176.73 and a one year high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $673,678.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,638,547.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.