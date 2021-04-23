Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $2.37 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,706 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.38. The stock had a trading volume of 101,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,336,610. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $118.98. The company has a market capitalization of $138.19 billion, a PE ratio of 150.64, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.26 and its 200 day moving average is $101.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Argus upped their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.38.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

