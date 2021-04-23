Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $4.82 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Central Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HON. United Bank lifted its position in Honeywell International by 7.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 7,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 123.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 129,696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,349,000 after acquiring an additional 71,780 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 7.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

HON stock traded down $4.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $224.68. The stock had a trading volume of 115,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,780,664. The firm has a market cap of $156.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.11 and a 1-year high of $232.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $217.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.34.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.67.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

