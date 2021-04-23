Central Bank & Trust Co. Increases Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,371 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,016 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EA. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $1,065,538,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,993,496 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,301,866,000 after buying an additional 2,747,815 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $365,597,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,314,902 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,624,820,000 after buying an additional 2,125,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 9,575.0% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,774,401 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $254,804,000 after buying an additional 1,756,061 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.19. 27,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,720,948. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.15 and a 52-week high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

In related news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $44,497.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,077.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $867,629.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,221,958.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,710 shares of company stock worth $16,346,419 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EA shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target (up previously from $171.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.29.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

