Central Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Central Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 936 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 1.4% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $8,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period.

MDY stock traded up $6.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $498.63. The company had a trading volume of 39,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,985. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $478.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $428.53. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $271.91 and a fifty-two week high of $498.40.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

