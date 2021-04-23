Central Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,521 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 6,287 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,277,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 6.5% in the first quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,583 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.5% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 18,848 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,948 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its position in The TJX Companies by 43.8% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 8,825 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $70.06. 82,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,582,073. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.52 and a 52 week high of $71.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.49 billion, a PE ratio of 115.29, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.42.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.95%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.20.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

