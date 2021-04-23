Central Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Central Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,644,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,703 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $3.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $417.24. The company had a trading volume of 176,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,389,361. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $400.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $376.16. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $275.00 and a 52 week high of $419.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

