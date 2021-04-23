Central Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Central Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,181 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 33,975,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,160,000 after buying an additional 1,168,898 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,803,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,593,000 after buying an additional 784,352 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,246,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,119,000 after buying an additional 632,273 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,039,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,296,000 after buying an additional 489,853 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 771,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,431,000 after buying an additional 384,961 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $235,462.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,798.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XEL traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,123,319. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $76.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.24. The company has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.32%.

Several brokerages have commented on XEL. Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Xcel Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.25.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

