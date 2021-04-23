Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 2,212 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Central Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PSX. Cowen cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.53.

PSX stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.73. The company had a trading volume of 13,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,826,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a PE ratio of -12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $90.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.87.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $16.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

