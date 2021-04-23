Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 315 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,897 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.3% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.79.

Shares of COST traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $373.45. The company had a trading volume of 28,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,888,725. The firm has a market cap of $165.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $345.62 and a 200-day moving average of $361.85. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $293.84 and a 12 month high of $393.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.