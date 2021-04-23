Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 4,893 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,469 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,893 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 1.4% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 4.8% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.8% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,979 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management increased its holdings in Comcast by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 6,390 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.42. 256,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,395,932. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.82. The firm has a market cap of $249.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Comcast’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 31.95%.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.71.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.