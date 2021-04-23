Centrality Price Tops $0.0684 (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One Centrality coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0684 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Centrality has traded 26.5% lower against the US dollar. Centrality has a total market cap of $82.04 million and $8.30 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00068122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00018972 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.38 or 0.00092847 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $338.69 or 0.00677989 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,054.31 or 0.08115822 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00051154 BTC.

Centrality Profile

Centrality is a coin. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality . The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

Centrality Coin Trading

