Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $64.30 Million

Brokerages expect Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) to announce $64.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Certara’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $63.50 million and the highest is $65.09 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Certara will report full year sales of $281.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $278.39 million to $285.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $323.32 million, with estimates ranging from $317.85 million to $333.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Certara.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $64.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CERT shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.40.

In other Certara news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,674,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $209,220,522.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CERT. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Certara by 211.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 205,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 139,488 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter valued at about $548,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,017,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter valued at about $674,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000.

NASDAQ CERT opened at $29.73 on Friday. Certara has a twelve month low of $24.58 and a twelve month high of $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.02.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

