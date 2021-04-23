CFO4Life Group LLC Acquires 126,927 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 60.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 335,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,927 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. CFO4Life Group LLC owned 0.35% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $17,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIXD. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 25,391 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,257,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 255,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after buying an additional 17,465 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,399,000. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 55,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.33. 2,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,236. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.33. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.62 and a fifty-two week high of $55.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.