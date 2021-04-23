CFO4Life Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 3,418.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,795 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for 4.5% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $18,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLUE. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 40,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.55. 2,919,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.58. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.