CFO4Life Group LLC Buys 5,880 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC owned 0.06% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,795,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,292,000 after acquiring an additional 85,108 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 11,525 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 20,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 691,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period.

GSIE traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.35. 3,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,429. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.51 and a fifty-two week high of $34.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.68.

