CFO4Life Group LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

CFO4Life Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 81.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,373 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises about 0.7% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 693.6% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

BATS USMV traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,929,993 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.23.

