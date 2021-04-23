CFO4Life Group LLC Decreases Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

CFO4Life Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 2.5% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $10,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. NWK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.31. The stock had a trading volume of 54,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,280,193. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $54.70 and a one year high of $115.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.86 and a 200 day moving average of $95.33.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

