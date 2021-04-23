CFO4Life Group LLC Has $32.64 Million Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,652 shares during the quarter. Darling Ingredients accounts for 8.1% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. CFO4Life Group LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Darling Ingredients worth $32,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $8,585,047.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,789 shares in the company, valued at $59,790,843.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $953,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,345,796.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAR traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,471. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.89. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.56 and a 12 month high of $79.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.27.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

