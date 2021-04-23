CFO4Life Group LLC Invests $2.94 Million in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 35,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,942,000. Alteryx makes up about 0.7% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. CFO4Life Group LLC owned 0.05% of Alteryx at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Alteryx by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Alteryx from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Alteryx from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Alteryx from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.85.

Shares of Alteryx stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.74. 9,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,592,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.05 and a 1 year high of $185.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -313.11, a PEG ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.18.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.46. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $160.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.65 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 5,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.68, for a total transaction of $753,746.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $4,748,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,671 shares of company stock worth $9,746,173 over the last ninety days. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

