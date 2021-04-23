CFO4Life Group LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,076 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2,454.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000.

NASDAQ:IUSB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,654. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.92. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $52.48 and a 12-month high of $55.19.

