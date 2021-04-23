CFO4Life Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 32.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,303.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.95. 1,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,775. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $56.13 and a 1 year high of $83.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.56.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.