CFO4Life Group LLC Sells 320 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

CFO4Life Group LLC lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 1.2% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $2.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $385.98. 19,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,244,341. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $383.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.48, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $370.89 and its 200-day moving average is $344.02. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $252.83 and a 52 week high of $389.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

In related news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.99, for a total value of $18,474,382.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,897,011 shares in the company, valued at $35,172,645,582.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 669,876 shares of company stock worth $222,808,034 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Mastercard from $380.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.30.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.