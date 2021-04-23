CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Stock Holdings Cut by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lessened its position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,537 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,417 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in CGI were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CGI during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CGI by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after purchasing an additional 34,441 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CGI by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,880,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,370,000 after purchasing an additional 83,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in CGI by 18.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIB stock opened at $85.34 on Friday. CGI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.60 and a fifty-two week high of $87.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. CGI had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

GIB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Edward Jones upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of CGI from $91.50 to $105.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CGI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.95.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

