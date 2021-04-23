Chainlink 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.17 Billion (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $14.41 billion and approximately $4.17 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainlink coin can currently be purchased for about $34.40 or 0.00068067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Chainlink has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00019059 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.73 or 0.00092460 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $342.02 or 0.00676764 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00051641 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,093.19 or 0.08099187 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

About Chainlink

Chainlink (LINK) is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 419,009,556 coins. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink . The official website for Chainlink is chain.link . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Buying and Selling Chainlink

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

