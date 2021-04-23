Chargepoint (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Gap Up to $22.07

Chargepoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.07, but opened at $22.88. Chargepoint shares last traded at $23.96, with a volume of 132,369 shares.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHPT. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chargepoint in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on Chargepoint in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Chargepoint in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Chargepoint in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Chargepoint in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Chargepoint during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Chargepoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Chargepoint in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chargepoint in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chargepoint during the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

Chargepoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

