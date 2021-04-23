Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 21,877 Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,877 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.46% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1,389.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,738 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 549.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

PLYM opened at $17.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.34 million, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.05. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.79 and a 1 year high of $18.07.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.64). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 9.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PLYM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

