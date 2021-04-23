Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 9,077 Shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,077 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Albireo Pharma worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALBO. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Albireo Pharma by 435.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 10.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Burney Co. bought a new position in Albireo Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Albireo Pharma during the third quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALBO opened at $32.14 on Friday. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.56 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 13.51, a current ratio of 13.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.34. The firm has a market cap of $614.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.62.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $2.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 71.22% and a negative net margin of 751.53%. On average, research analysts expect that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albireo Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

In other news, insider Jan Mattsson sold 31,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $1,159,669.50. Insiders sold a total of 32,284 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,829 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

