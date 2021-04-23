Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,053 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of NETSTREIT worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 952,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,570,000 after purchasing an additional 222,885 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 594,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,579,000 after buying an additional 56,142 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the fourth quarter worth about $5,307,000. Hill Winds Capital LP grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 145,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 13,805 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NTST opened at $20.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.46. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $21.09.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.23. On average, equities research analysts expect that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

NTST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

