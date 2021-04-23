Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,712 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.15% of i3 Verticals worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 392.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in i3 Verticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David M. Wilds sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $6,566,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 270,636 shares in the company, valued at $8,884,979.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 40.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America cut i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. i3 Verticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $33.01 on Friday. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $35.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -825.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $44.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

i3 Verticals Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

