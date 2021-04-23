Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 2,592 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth about $294,138,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in StoneCo by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,706,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,686 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in StoneCo by 393.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 680,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,066,000 after purchasing an additional 542,300 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in StoneCo by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,029,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,357,000 after purchasing an additional 452,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in StoneCo by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,137,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,308,000 after purchasing an additional 367,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneCo alerts:

STNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of StoneCo in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on StoneCo in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC upgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. StoneCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.27.

STNE stock opened at $65.76 on Friday. StoneCo Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.39 and a twelve month high of $95.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.80 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.88 and its 200-day moving average is $72.55.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.03). StoneCo had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.