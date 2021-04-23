Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 6,396 Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Avid Bioservices worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 270.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. 58.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

CDMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $12.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Avid Bioservices in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Avid Bioservices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

In other news, Director Mark R. Bamforth bought 126,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $2,290,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDMO stock opened at $21.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.27 and its 200-day moving average is $13.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -211.50 and a beta of 2.36. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $22.13.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $21.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Avid Bioservices Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.