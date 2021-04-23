Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys New Position in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 325.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 152,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 116,758 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 16,945 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter worth about $610,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter worth approximately $491,000. 18.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KC stock opened at $47.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.61. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $74.67.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Kingsoft Cloud’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Kingsoft Cloud currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

