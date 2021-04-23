Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

VTV opened at $134.27 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $90.98 and a twelve month high of $135.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.58.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

