Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,714 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of Evelo Biosciences worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,705,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,710,000 after purchasing an additional 196,126 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 228,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 275.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,463,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Evelo Biosciences news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship acquired 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EVLO shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $6.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Evelo Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

Shares of EVLO stock opened at $11.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.24. Evelo Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $19.93. The firm has a market cap of $595.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.46.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). As a group, research analysts predict that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

